Pentagon and US Department of Health and Human Services Investigate Deaths of Soldiers

A scandal is brewing around military bases in the United States. The Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services have launched an investigation into possible military deaths due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Politico, the large-scale investigation was initiated by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Army doctor Theresa Long is involved in the investigation. She stated that she personally knows of 28 deaths, presumably related to the vaccines. Long noted that one of the side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is an increased risk of heart muscle inflammation.

Specialists are reviewing over 2,500 reports of fatalities.