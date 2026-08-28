Pentagon Announces Demining of the Strait of Hormuz

The US military has cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the Pentagon's Central Command announced.

He emphasized that US forces have reached a critical moment and have completely cleared the naval mines in the area.

There have been several previous incidents in this area. On July 23, for example, one of three tankers exploded while attempting to cross the strait, and the day before, two more vessels caught fire after mines detonated.

Meanwhile, the Iranian military claimed to control the Strait of Hormuz and promised to keep it completely closed as long as the US continued its aggression in the region.