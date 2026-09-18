Pentagon Can Withdraw a Third of Its Troops from Europe

The Pentagon is considering reducing the U.S. troop presence in Europe by 25,000 personnel—nearly a third of the total force.

According to NBC News, the move would primarily affect Germany, Italy, and Spain. Leaders in these European nations had previously declined to support U.S. military operations against Iran.

A more extensive option for the future is also under discussion: the reduction could reach half of the U.S. contingent in Europe, amounting to a cut of up to 40,000 troops.