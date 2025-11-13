Watch onlineTV Programm
Pentagon chief announces launch of operation to combat drug cartels

The struggle for Venezuela's resources continues. The Pentagon chief announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear, an anti-narco-terrorist operation. An American aircraft carrier is currently en route to the Venezuelan coast and is expected to reach Venezuela in a few days.

Earlier, the Colombian president accused the United States of using the fight against drug trafficking as a pretext to establish control over the resources and governments of Latin American countries. The Venezuelan president has already signed a law creating a national defense command, which will unite the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government agencies, and popular organizations into a unified national defense system.

