Pentagon chief announces launch of operation to combat drug cartels
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The struggle for Venezuela's resources continues. The Pentagon chief announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear, an anti-narco-terrorist operation. An American aircraft carrier is currently en route to the Venezuelan coast and is expected to reach Venezuela in a few days.
Earlier, the Colombian president accused the United States of using the fight against drug trafficking as a pretext to establish control over the resources and governments of Latin American countries. The Venezuelan president has already signed a law creating a national defense command, which will unite the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government agencies, and popular organizations into a unified national defense system.