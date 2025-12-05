Pentagon chief announces plans to conduct nuclear tests

The United States intends to conduct nuclear tests on an equal basis with other states, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth announced.

Previously, Donald Trump made a similar statement, instructing the Department of War to begin nuclear weapons testing on an equal basis with other states. Hegseth noted that this type of weapon is the foundation of US defense.

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War:

"As President Trump has stated, we will modernize our nation's nuclear triad, we will develop additional options to support deterrence and manage escalation, and we will never allow our country to become vulnerable to nuclear blackmail, even in a world where we face two other major nuclear powers. And we will test nuclear weapons and nuclear delivery systems equally with others."