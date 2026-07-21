Pentagon could run out of funds soon due to war in Iran

Due to military action in Iran the Pentagon is rapidly depleting its budget – funding for several key items could be exhausted in the coming weeks, TASS reports.

According to sources at the Washington Post, the US military is being forced to cut back on training to maintain combat readiness. The US Navy and Air Force could spend funds allocated for several expenditure items in the 2026 budget by the end of July, the WP reports. In recent weeks, the Pentagon requested Congressional authorization to reallocate $4.3 billion from training and weapons procurement to "fund more urgent priorities" and is awaiting a response.

The White House previously submitted a request to Congress for emergency appropriation of $67 billion to fund the military operations, the newspaper reports. However, the House of Representatives plan is to go into recess on July 23, delaying the decision on the funding for at least several weeks. If Congress does not approve the funding, the Pentagon will be forced to take "more painful measures," the WP reports.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.