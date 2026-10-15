Pentagon Plans to Request $50 Billion for UAVs Mass Production

The Pentagon plans to request $50 billion for the mass production and military deployment of hundreds of thousands of unmanned systems, with the rollout slated to begin as early as 2026.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth clarified that this is intended as a one-time investment rather than a recurring annual expenditure.

The funds requested for these drones are separate from the core budget. The plan already earmarks over $53.5 billion for an initiative focused on "dominance in the realm of unmanned systems." This initiative encompasses the procurement of unmanned systems, counter-drone capabilities, logistics support in contested environments, and the development of relevant technologies.