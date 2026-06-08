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Declassified documents from American archives reveal dark military secrets. It has been revealed that the Pentagon was developing technology to use mosquitoes as biological weapons.

In the late 1950s, Americans sought a way to infect insects with deadly strains and spread the infection in specific locations. The mosquitoes carried dengue, yellow fever, the Zika virus, and other diseases.