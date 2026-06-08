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Pentagon Tried to Use Mosquitoes as Bioweapon
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Declassified documents from American archives reveal dark military secrets. It has been revealed that the Pentagon was developing technology to use mosquitoes as biological weapons.
In the late 1950s, Americans sought a way to infect insects with deadly strains and spread the infection in specific locations. The mosquitoes carried dengue, yellow fever, the Zika virus, and other diseases.
The infection was intended to occur through bites, causing large-scale epidemics, while it was impossible to determine whether the mass spread of the diseases was man-made. Fortunately, the project was ultimately abandoned.