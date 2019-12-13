PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pentagon profits from military supplies to Kiev

The U.S. Department of Defense overestimated the cost of a batch of military supplies to Kiev by $2 billion. This follows from the report of the Office of the inspector General of the Pentagon (independent auditor).

It is noted that the cost of almost 2.5 thousand units of vehicles, tanks, as well as radars had to be even reduced relative to the "market" value, because the armament was worn out. And the American arms barons overestimated the cost by 600 million dollars. They managed to pocket over a billion more on ammunition sales.

In total, since June last year, the Pentagon has overstated the cost of military supplies to Kiev by more than 8 billion dollars.

