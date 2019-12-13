3.42 RUB
Pentagon has no information that the missiles that fell in Poland could be Russian
The Pentagon has no information that the rockets, which crashed in Poland, could be Russian. This statement was made by its representative, BelTA informs. In his turn, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller appealed to citizens after the reports about the downed missiles and urged not to publish the unconfirmed information.
