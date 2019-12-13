EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pentagon fails to confirm missile strikes from territory of Belarus

The U.S. failed confirm Kiev's statements about missile strikes at Ukraine from the territory of Belarus as well as Minsk involvement in Russia's special operation. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. According to the military spokesman, the U.S. has not seen any signs that Belarusian troops or forces entered the territory of Ukraine. The Pentagon is not tracking any involvement of Belarusian forces, Kirby noted.

