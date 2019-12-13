PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Pentagon announces tender to buy books on Russia's military strategy

There is unprecedented Western demand for literature on Russia's military strategy. The Pentagon has announced a tender for the purchase of such books and brochures by Western authors for further training on them. In particular, the works will be used by the U.S. Air Force. The contract must be fulfilled by mid-June. For the purchase of each edition is allocated 600 dollars. The Pentagon also plans to purchase books on China, artificial intelligence and space strategies.

At the same Washington continues to “drain” the funds of American taxpayers in Ukraine. According to the Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, the United States has already officially provided $81 billion in aid to Kiev since February 2022, of which $51 billion is military aid. It is not reported what of this money has reached Ukraine.

