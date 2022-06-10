3.61 BYN
3.20 BYN
3.33 BYN
Pentagon confirms that U.S. supported 46 biological facilities in Ukraine
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/94fda421-6b7c-488a-aedf-1f5f95abf5ad/conversions/3d1dfc54-5fc5-45a7-b528-71450ae3ca4f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/94fda421-6b7c-488a-aedf-1f5f95abf5ad/conversions/3d1dfc54-5fc5-45a7-b528-71450ae3ca4f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/94fda421-6b7c-488a-aedf-1f5f95abf5ad/conversions/3d1dfc54-5fc5-45a7-b528-71450ae3ca4f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/94fda421-6b7c-488a-aedf-1f5f95abf5ad/conversions/3d1dfc54-5fc5-45a7-b528-71450ae3ca4f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.by
3d1dfc54-5fc5-45a7-b528-71450ae3ca4f2024-09-16T12:18:50.000000Z00
The U.S. has acknowledged its ties to biolabs in Ukraine. Over the past 20 years Washington has supported 46 different civilian laboratories, health facilities and disease diagnostic centers on Ukrainian territory, the Pentagon said. The agency assured that the support was for peaceful purposes, to improve biosafety, surveillance and protection. The cooperation did not violate the laws of either country. The Pentagon continues to deny developing nuclear and biological programs in Ukraine.