Pentagon files more than 50 criminal charges over U.S. aid to Ukraine
Billions of dollars allocated by the United States to Ukraine, fell into the hands of those engaged in money laundering around the world. Such a statement was made by Congressman Matt Gaetz. The Republican from Florida welcomes the blocking by Congress of the last proposed aid package to Kiev, but reproached the European allies of the United States, saying that they "do not spend enough money on their own defense, but they trick Americans into paying for it".
The Pentagon has opened more than 50 criminal cases over U.S. aid to Ukraine. Bloomberg cites Robert P. Storch, Inspector General, Department of Defense. Investigators are looking into "procurement fraud, product substitution, theft, fraud or corruption, and diversion." It is specified that the checks concern artillery shells of 155 mm caliber and violations of the shipment of goods to Ukraine through Poland. Given the amount and speed of aid to the Kiev regime, it will soon come to specific charges.