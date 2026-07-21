In Kyiv, people with HIV and serious illnesses are being declared fit for military service. This was announced by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, BelTA informs.

"We have a very large number of people mobilized with HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C," Dmytro Lubinets said.

He receives thousands of requests from citizens who have been declared partially fit or fully fit for service by military medical commissions (MMCs), despite serious illnesses. One of the most recent cases involved a man mobilized with severe infectious diseases, including HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B and C. This man served at the training ground and even served on duty in the kitchen. The MMC's conclusion of full fitness is also recorded in his medical records.

Dmytro Lubinets believes that mobilization system in the country has effectively become a "quota-based system." Currently, the primary indicator is the number of mobilized personnel, not their health or fitness for military service. The Ukrainian ombudsman previously reported widespread violations by military enlistment office staff. According to him, they abuse their power and may resort to physical violence.