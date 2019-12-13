Situation in Ukraine: Talks between Kiev and Moscow held against backdrop of ongoing hostilities

The talks took place against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. A special demilitarization operation is taking place on the outskirts of Mariupol, Kharkov and Chernigov and in the direction of Chernigov-Kiev. According to Ukrainian sources, a powerful missile strike was launched against the military radar center in Brovary. As for the situation in Donbass, three LNR settlements were shelled six times during the day. The people's militia has already taken control of 27 settlements, including Berdyansk and Energodar. All of them continue to live as usual - transport and life support facilities of the population are working. The Ukrainian army continues to shell Donetsk, including with banned shells.