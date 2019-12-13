EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian sides postponed

Everything is ready for the second round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, said the Foreign Ministry of our country. However, the meeting may be postponed because the Ukrainian side has taken extra time to come to Belarus. It is reported that a more real time is closer to Friday. The second round of negotiations will take place in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The first one took place on February 28 and lasted about five hours.

