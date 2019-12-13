3.41 RUB
Talks with Lavrov to be preparation for meeting between Erdogan and Putin - head of Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow will be a preparation for the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the two states Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.
The Turkish foreign minister noted that the talks will discuss the resumption of the grain deal and the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Also on the agenda will be the situations in Syria and the South Caucasus.
Fidan recalled that this was his first visit to Moscow as Turkish Foreign Minister.
