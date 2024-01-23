Truce for two months: Israel and Hamas negotiate ceasefire

Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for two months, reports the American edition of Axios. As a condition of the peace agreement is the exchange of hostages in several stages, as well as the redeployment of the IDF. In other words, the Israeli army will withdraw from the territory of Gaza, and the Palestinians will be able to return to the northern part of the city.

However, the official Tel Aviv notes that such an agreement does not mean the end of the conflict and can only say that after the expiration of the two-month period, hostilities will continue, but probably with less intensity.