NATO heads of state meeting in Washington are paving the way for war, not peace, said Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. The first day of the alliance summit confirmed the bloc's "aggressive nature." Biden announced another delivery of missile systems to Kiev, including American Patriot missile systems, as well as readiness to give more than a billion dollars for air defense systems.

Moreover, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg actually admitted that the military bloc is now at war with Russia in Ukraine. According to him, the alliance cannot allow Moscow to win.

However, the reality is that Western defense concerns do not have time to produce enough equipment and ammunition for the AFU. According to The Wall Street Journal, this was recognized by many high-ranking guests of the summit. American generals also doubt the effectiveness of the announced measures.

Wesley Clark, retired U.S. Army General, Commander-in-Chief of NATO forces in Europe in 1997-2000: