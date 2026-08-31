A summit of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only for the recording of agreements, the achievement of which is a very complex process and not a “primitive deal.” Such a statement was made by press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, BELTA writes.

“A Putin–Trump–Zelensky summit has already long been proposed to be held, and you know well the position of the head of our state: such a meeting is possible only for the recording of agreements. And agreements are by no means a primitive deal; this is a very complex process of settlement that consists of an enormous number of details,” Peskov said.

The representative of the Kremlin at the same time noted that Kyiv does not want to occupy itself with questions of the settlement of the conflict. The Russian Federation, according to him, preserves openness to talks on Ukraine, but for now there are no preconditions.

Earlier the Axios portal, citing sources, reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe during his visit to Moscow raised the question of the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting of the Russian Federation, the United States, and Ukraine. Ratcliffe also tried to find out whether it would be possible to resume talks with Ukraine with the mediation of the United States. Zelensky was informed of the discussion of this possibility. Washington had already put forward a proposal on holding a trilateral meeting; Ratcliffe for the first time joined diplomatic efforts on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

The head of the CIA visited Moscow on 25 August. It was reported that the trip was connected with contacts between the special services of the two countries.