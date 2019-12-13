Peskov: Moscow highly appreciates mediation efforts of Alexander Lukashenko

Spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the mediation efforts, undertaken by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, were carried out in the name of the ultimate goal - to avoid bloodshed, TASS reported.

Peskov stressed that Moscow highly appreciates the contribution to the conflict resolution, made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation noted that at the moment there are no plans for a new address of Putin.

Peskov also said that the criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped, adding that the Russian authorities will not prosecute the Wagner fighters who took part in the armed insurgency, given all their frontline services. In addition, all those willing will be given the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Peskov also said that Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, will go to Belarus.