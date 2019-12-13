Peskov: Russia considers ICC arrest warrant for Putin null and void

Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and considers its decisions null and void, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 17, commenting on the arrest warrant issued by the agency for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This is reported by TASS,

"We consider the very formulation of the issue outrageous and unacceptable, Russia, as well as a number of states do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for Russia from the point of view of law," the Kremlin spokesman said.