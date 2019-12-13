3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Peskov says that Russia will not accept a ceiling on oil prices
Moscow will not accept a ceiling on Russian oil prices. While the analysis of this situation is underway, the authorities will inform about further decisions after its results, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov the told reporters. Earlier, the EU agreed on a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel.
"Now we are analyzing. Certain preparations have been made for such a ceiling. We will not accept this ceiling, and how the work will be organized, after the analysis, which will be made quickly, we will report," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the decision.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All