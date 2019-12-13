Peskov says that Russia will not accept a ceiling on oil prices

Moscow will not accept a ceiling on Russian oil prices. While the analysis of this situation is underway, the authorities will inform about further decisions after its results, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov the told reporters. Earlier, the EU agreed on a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel.



"Now we are analyzing. Certain preparations have been made for such a ceiling. We will not accept this ceiling, and how the work will be organized, after the analysis, which will be made quickly, we will report," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the decision.



