Pesticides Cocktails Found in European Apples

Hazardous toxic substances have been detected in apples across Europe. Experts from PAN Europe found several types of pesticides in 85% of samples.

The fruits were purchased at popular stores in 13 countries. The highest concentrations of chemicals were found in apples grown in Poland, France, and Italy. Moreover, the results revealed systematic contamination of the fruit with a "cocktail" of pesticides. Highly hazardous substances, which the EU plans to ban soon, were detected in 71% of cases. Two-thirds of the apples tested contained at least one persistent pesticide, and a third contained a neurotoxic pesticide.