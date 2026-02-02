3.73 BYN
Pesticides Cocktails Found in European Apples
Hazardous toxic substances have been detected in apples across Europe. Experts from PAN Europe found several types of pesticides in 85% of samples.
The fruits were purchased at popular stores in 13 countries. The highest concentrations of chemicals were found in apples grown in Poland, France, and Italy. Moreover, the results revealed systematic contamination of the fruit with a "cocktail" of pesticides. Highly hazardous substances, which the EU plans to ban soon, were detected in 71% of cases. Two-thirds of the apples tested contained at least one persistent pesticide, and a third contained a neurotoxic pesticide.
The environmentalists' report notes that despite quality control requirements, the EU has failed to assess the risks associated with pesticides. It is emphasized that more than 90% of the apples were not approved for use in baby food production, where stricter controls are in place.