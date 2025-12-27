For Donald Trump and his team, the day proved to be truly eventful — a phone call to Putin, negotiations with Zelensky, and a video conference with European leaders.

Regrettably, this flurry of activity did not yield any tangible results. However, it must be acknowledged that the prospect of peace in Ukraine is closer than ever before. If third parties—namely, Western backers of Kyiv—do not interfere in this process, in a matter of weeks, what everyone has been awaiting for years could finally happen: silence on the front lines.

On the Path to Peace

Many promises, but no concrete outcomes. In the United States, the results of Donald Trump’s negotiations with Zelensky are being summarized. The talks took place in the main dining hall of the Mar-a-Lago residence of the American leader in Florida. After a brief press interview, a closed-door session commenced, lasting about two hours. Trump stated that the conversation went excellently, and the sides were very close to resolving the conflict. Only one or two issues remain unresolved.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

“Overall, I’d say 95%, but I don’t like to operate with percentages—I just believe everything is going very well, and we are genuinely close to a result. Only one or two extremely difficult, ‘thorny’ issues remain, but overall, progress is confident. Today, we took a significant step forward, although the main progress was made over the past month. It’s not a one-day process—things are much more complicated than that.”

Trump’s Assessment of the Zelensky Negotiations

Lately, Kyiv has indeed found itself in a difficult position. The corruption scandal and Russia’s military successes have made Zelensky more pliable. Trump also makes it clear that he is not Biden and has no intention of yielding to Kyiv’s demands. Before the negotiations, Zelensky, as usual, claimed that Russia was bombing Kyiv and therefore did not want peace, but the White House chief responded sharply.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

“I believe Ukraine also launched several very strong attacks. I don’t speak about this negatively, but he didn’t tell me about it—there were several explosions in different parts of Russia. And I think… I don’t know. I don’t believe this attack was organized from Congo. I don’t believe it was carried out from the United States. Maybe Ukraine did it, but I didn’t ask the question. Maybe I won’t bother myself with inquiries. They’re fighting a war, after all.”

However, all this remains rhetoric. As for concrete results, several fundamental issues still remain unresolved—or perhaps, they simply weren’t discussed aloud. Specifically, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas, elections, and recognition of territorial concessions by Ukraine. Zelensky has indicated that the Donbas issue remains highly relevant, with Ukraine’s position “clear and different from Russia’s.” Yet even here, Kyiv’s stance has softened somewhat. Zelensky demonstrated flexibility, expressing willingness to seek peace and even hold a referendum on contentious points.

Zelensky Expresses Willingness to Discuss Territorial Concessions with Trump

“We discussed a 20-point plan, and I’m glad that our teams are very close to a result. I agree with President Trump that our teams have been working—not just for a day or a week, but for over a month—starting from Geneva, then two meetings in Miami, then Berlin, and now Mar-a-Lago. It’s a very complex issue. You know our position, so… I mean, we must respect our law and our people. We respect the territory we control,” Zelensky said.

Additionally, in this story, Europeans did not remain on the sidelines. According to the White House, they were tasked with taking on the main share of security guarantees for Ukraine. During the negotiations, Trump and Zelensky connected with European leaders. Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to continue cooperating with Ukrainian and American partners to consolidate the progress made. Macron announced that a “coalition of interested parties” would meet in Paris in early January to discuss security guarantees. But again, no specifics were provided. However, Trump shattered Brussels’ anti-Russian rhetoric with one of his remarks.

Donald Trump, U.S. President: