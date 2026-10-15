A photo exhibition dedicated to the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists during the World War II and in our own time has opened in Warsaw, RIA Novosti reports.

The exhibition “Ordinary Nazism” will be open to visitors of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Poland until 22 October.

The exposition was prepared by the Victory Museum and is devoted to the history of the emergence and development of the Ukrainian variant of Nazism from its origins to the present day.

The exhibition contains testimony of the atrocities committed by Ukrainian nationalists during the Second World War, as well as of mass crimes by modern neo-Nazis against residents of Ukraine in 2014–2022.

In particular, the materials of the exhibition provide information about battalions of Ukrainian nationalists that took part in combat operations on the side of Hitler’s Germany, and about the fact that during the Great Patriotic War more than 19 thousand residents of Voroshilovgrad (modern Luhansk), more than 215 thousand residents of Kyiv Region, more than 212 thousand residents of Odessa Region, and more than 270 thousand residents of Kharkiv Region perished at the hands of the Nazis on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the exhibition informs visitors about modern Ukrainian nationalists and their role in the killings of residents of Donbass and other regions.