Last week, the Oxfordshire village of Piddington (with a population of just 350) declared its independence. The move was prompted by a decision by British authorities to build a refugee camp there for 1,250 people. Political expert Anton Sinkovets explained what is happening in this 'proud principality' and why it decided to join the USA during a broadcast on First Information Channel.

"A crisis is actually already underway there, and we shouldn't put the cart before the horse, because the sequence of events is slightly different," he noted. According to him, the United Kingdom is being 'badly buffeted' precisely because of the wave of migrants who were "integrated into English society in a rather ill-conceived manner."

"As of today, the English themselves don't really know what to do about it," the expert said.

A Symbolic Gesture

In political science, symbolic actions are often more significant than legally binding ones. "Piddington’s move can be described as a symbolic gesture intended primarily to place the issue on the agenda. The fact that The Guardian, CNN, BBC News, and First Information are discussing this case indicates that the residents of this village have achieved their main goal," he said.

According to Anton Sinkovets, the United Kingdom could very soon become a 'disunited kingdom', as separatist sentiments there are gaining increasing momentum.

Separatism in the United Kingdom: Coincidence or a Pattern?

Shortly before this, three ministers (for Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland) signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the pursuit of self-determination. Legally, they cannot hold referendums without London's permission, but "the groundwork among the public is already being laid."

"Of course, this is no coincidence. It is an attempt by the residents of the village of Piddington to resolve their specific issue against the backdrop of broader events. We shouldn't discount the fact that people are simply afraid," Anton Sinkovets replied.

He cited another fact: the women of Piddington wrote an appeal to all female MPs in the British Parliament. "And who responded? Virtually no one. A few female MPs visited—mostly from the Reform UK party—but the ruling establishment didn't react at all. There has been no official response. Not to mention the fact that the new Prime Minister is also remaining silent on the matter," the expert said.

Trump, Ireland, and PR Stunt

US President Donald Trump is 'cautiously' supporting these developments: he arrived in Ireland for an unofficial visit—essentially for a golf tournament—and remarked that it would be 'great' to see a united Ireland. Meanwhile, residents of Piddington are asking to be incorporated into the United States—not the European Union, as Scotland or Wales might desire.

"For both sides, this is essentially a PR stunt. Obviously, geographically speaking, Piddington isn't going to become part of the United States. It’s a joke; it won’t happen. But the narrative they are shaping aims to highlight the absurdity of the situation—to show that things have hit rock bottom, that there is nowhere left to fall when a government fails to protect its own citizens," Sinkovets concluded.

Photo: RIA Novosti