3.86 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.16 BYN
Planet Loses 9 Million Barrels of Oil Daily
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Global oil reserves are depleting at a record rate. According to media reports, the planet is currently losing nearly 9 million barrels of crude daily.
This deficit is double the average since the start of the Middle East conflict, which has led to a critical supply shortage and a rapid sell-off of reserves. Just in last week, US national reserves fell by nearly 18 million barrels.
Analysts note that at this rate, available global oil reserves will only last a few weeks.