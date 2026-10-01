Plant for Leopard 2A8 Tanks to be Built in Kaunas District

Lithuania has officially launched a large-scale militarization of its industrial sector. A groundbreaking ceremony took place today in the Kaunas district for a facility dedicated to the assembly and repair of heavy armored vehicles.

The plant is slated to service state-of-the-art German Leopard 2A8 tanks, as well as other heavy equipment used by the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The project’s total investment will amount to approximately €50 million, with the majority of funds allocated to the design and construction of the production facilities. Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2027.

Experts note that this costly initiative will not yield tangible results anytime soon; the first tank assembled at the Lithuanian site is expected to roll off the production line—at the earliest—in late 2028.