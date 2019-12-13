PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Oil supplies from Ukraine to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline suspended

The supply of oil from Ukraine to Slovakia through Druzhba pipeline have been suspended, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Bratislava-based TAZ TV channel. According to the TV channel, it happened due to power outages in Ukraine. According to the Czech operator MERO, the oil supplies to the Czech Republic have not been disrupted. This was made possible thanks to sufficient operational reserves in Slovakia.

