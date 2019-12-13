3.43 RUB
Why American corporation RAND called the program “Partnership without borders” the formation of the axis of evil of the 21st century
“The United States is losing influence in the world, and we cannot allow this,” so alarming for the American hegemon begins a new report of the RAND Corporation (this research organization is engaged in forecasting and analysis of the situation on the planet) for the Pentagon.
The solid report is almost a hundred pages long. Graphs, charts, subparagraphs. In essence, a portrait of modern America, or rather, of its politicians. And it's a bloodthirsty portrait. We analyzed what conclusions the “commission for the protection of national interests” came to.
“Russia is a chronic and resurgent threat.” Already the headline is enough to realize that no one is considering friendship or at least pragmatic diplomacy in overseas offices.
It should be noted that Belarus is also included in the strategic document. The answer, as we see, is the same for the United States war and war again. And the goal is the same (to repeat the quote of the report) “to prevent Russia's leadership in the region”.
By the way, both the National Interest Commission and experts call for increasing the U.S. military budget to $1 trillion a year, a figure unheard of. The appetites of the record-breaking military-industrial complex for interventions and invasions of sovereign states look particularly impressive against the background of other countries.
