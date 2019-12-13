The hypocrisy of Western politicians is so obvious that ordinary Americans are outraged. Protests against arms deliveries to Ukraine took place in Washington the other day. But Joe Biden missed the best chance to rehabilitate himself in front of his citizens and come to peace in the global conflict unleashed by NATO forces in the territory of Ukraine. The American leader did not yet dare to fly to Minsk for peace talks at the invitation of Alexander Lukashenko. What's the matter? Maria Petrashko asked representatives of the White House about this.

Hello, everyone! I'm Maria Petrashko - TV News Agency! When the formal leader of the Western curators asks permission from the Kremlin: is it possible to visit Kiev without unleashing a nuclear war - it becomes clear that the United States, although a party to the conflict, is clearly not a strong party. And judging by Moscow's approval, Washington, it turns out, does not really rule the situation.

The situation increasingly resembles the agony of the ex-hegemon. It will just suffice to mention that Biden was brought to Kiev and Warsaw on the days Putin scheduled his message! And if you think that Biden's journey is not for the sake of intercepting an information initiative, why all these numerous photos, videos and hugs with Zelensky? For the sake of peace or what? Then he would agree to a luxurious opportunity to negotiate!

We are ready to accept him in Minsk and talk seriously if he wants peace in Ukraine. And even Putin will fly to Minsk, and we will meet in three: two aggressors and a peace-loving president. For the sake of ending the war. If he wants to stop the war (from Poland nearby), I will send a plane, if anything, a Boeing.

Well, who is the true adherent of democracy? Obviously he didn't not come to see winter Kiev sights. Shah and checkmate - that's how easily Biden was shown who the true masters are in the region. And that he can only command the vassal Dudo-Zelensky tandem. Joe's team couldn't figure out how to handle this situation.

Your comment is important to the President. The office is now closed, you can write us an email. Thank you for your call.

We called the White House, where they could not answer us, but recommended sending a message in the official form of the White House. So we filled out the form. I introduced myself using my real name and address, contact number, and sent the letter. It says that President Biden often says in his speeches that he wants peace for Ukraine, but the United States and NATO continue to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. Recently, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko invited Biden to Minsk. The Belarusian and Russian authorities agree to negotiations, Putin will also fly to Minsk if Biden agrees. And the main question: will President Biden come to Minsk, or does President Biden really want no peace in Ukraine? So, we are sending it. That's it, officially the letter is sent. Another question is: will they answer us?

Do you think my official inquiry as a journalist of the state media of Belarus was answered? No. And I thought, a serious organization, the White House... Ah, this is not the Palace of Independence, though we are responding to American requests.

However, the American authorities do not respond to their own citizens, absolutely ignoring their rights. In Washington, a rally was recently held against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It turns out that people understand everything. Here's what a demonstrator says.

First of all, I believe that this demonstration was a breakthrough! There have been no anti-war movements in the U.S. since the invasion of Iraq. A million-strong demonstration in New York. But since that famous January, January 6, after what happened at the Capitol, many Americans have been afraid to take to the streets. And the fact that thousands of people came to the rally is beautiful. We still have a long way to go. Biden in Kiev promised even more weapons, forcing people to fight. I was brought up on the fact that we celebrated the anniversary of the victory over Nazism during the Second World War, but it did not last long. And in my speech at that rally, when I said that we owe a great debt to the Russian people, who suffered huge losses, in order to win that war. The whole demonstration of thousands, people applauded loudly. There is great sympathy and attention to Russia.

But I became sincerely interested, do the Americans know about how the civilian population of Donbass was bombed for 8 years with the support of Western curators? Do they know about all the reasons for the start of the special operation?

Our news media is terribly controlled. The American media is trying to divide the people. If you show an anti-war stance, you are immediately accused of being for Trump. It's all terrible.

But even the biased American media could not contain the irony over Biden and his weakness before Putin.

"US President Joe Biden mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin 10 times in his speech in Warsaw, directly pursuing the Russian leader who rallied the world around Ukraine. Putin, by contrast, never mentioned Biden's name in his long and bellicose address from Moscow earlier in the day.

And just the real reasons for the start of the special operation and all the mess in the region were revealed by Vladimir Putin in his message, and that is why Biden arranged a circus tour to distract the attention of the world community from the truth.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation:

The threat was growing, and every day. The incoming information left no doubt that by February 2022 everything was ready for another bloody punitive action in the Donbass, against which, let me remind you, the Kiev regime in 2014 used artillery, tanks, and aircraft. I want to repeat this: it was they who unleashed the war, and we used force and are using it to stop it.

Well, the news about the suspension of compliance with START-3, in fact, a command from Vladimir Putin to resume nuclear tests. As they say “tit for tat”. This step is a response to the ongoing lawlessness, and the public rhetoric in Munich and Biden's Kiev speech. The stakes were raised and all the ratings of Biden and his team were lowered, in vain trying to distract attention.

But I'm a good journalist. Moreover, the elections in the United States are just around the corner. The campaign has begun, and the media says Biden wants to enter the race as a militant president. I can give him a hint on how to do it. The only chance to rehabilitate in all senses, including informational, is to fly to a person who, as a wise politician, foresaw everything and has long prepared the ground for peace negotiations. To fly to Alexander Lukashenko with gratitude for providing such a unique opportunity for an elegant political move on the eve of the elections. Otherwise, with such political successes, Biden will soon have to ask Moscow for permission to visit not only Kiev, but also other capitals.