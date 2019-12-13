PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Why Canada forced to cancel euthanasia program introduced only a month ago?

Canada is forced to cancel the program of euthanasia of the mentally ill, which was introduced by the government just a month ago. And it's not that the authorities remembered about humanism. There were simply no doctors in the country willing to kill unhealthy people with their own hands. There's been a long-running scandal in the country over the Trudeau cabinet's plans. Medical extermination of the mentally ill was once practiced by the Nazis, and now the Canadian authorities have tried to revive it. Only one of many government programs has failed. In general, access to euthanasia is maximally facilitated here.

The famous American journalist Tucker Carlson even called Trudeau's policy in this area a genocide of the Canadian people. The figures are indeed shocking: from 2016-21, doctors gave lethal injections to 31,000 people. Data for the last two years is not yet available. But medical killing has become the most widely used during this period. Euthanasia is even officially promoted as the best way out for the poor and those with chronic diseases.

