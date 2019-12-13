Canada is forced to cancel the program of euthanasia of the mentally ill, which was introduced by the government just a month ago. And it's not that the authorities remembered about humanism. There were simply no doctors in the country willing to kill unhealthy people with their own hands. There's been a long-running scandal in the country over the Trudeau cabinet's plans. Medical extermination of the mentally ill was once practiced by the Nazis, and now the Canadian authorities have tried to revive it. Only one of many government programs has failed. In general, access to euthanasia is maximally facilitated here.