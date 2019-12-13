How will results 20th Congress of Communist Party of China affect further global development?

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China ended on October 22. Usually such events are of local significance and do not go beyond national borders, and certainly no one abroad follows the twists and turns of these meetings.



It seems this party congress was the main event of the week, and even of the year, as it largely decided the future development of the whole world. China is the world's first economy with the second or third largest army. The entire Third World literally looks to Beijing with hope. The developing countries not only receive aid in money and technology from China, they see it as an example of success, proof that there is always a chance to escape from poverty and colonial dependence. In post-Soviet Eastern Europe, the dream of dependence on the West is common, while in the Third World, on the contrary, they want to get rid of this dependence.



The Chinese version of modernization bears the imprint of that country's culture. The model of economic development has been extremely successful and effective. There is every reason to say that China's experience can serve as an example for many countries.



China does not impose its culture or political system. China's goal is to modernize and improve the living conditions of its own people. China owes much of its success to both the dedication of its people and the organizational capabilities of the Communist Party.



However, in recent years there has been a habit of starting diplomatic wars with China literally out of the blue: the most vivid example is the Lithuanians, who suddenly and without any reason started a conflict with Beijing, which resulted in a complete breakdown of all economic ties. A little earlier, Australia had declared a similar trade war on Beijing, Australia, for which China was the main market, accepting everything from coal to wine and beef. Of course, China is not a philanthropic state, giving money and technology to just about anyone.



Why was the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China the main event of this year, and how will its results affect the further development of the world?



B.R. Deepak, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (India):



“In addition to the One Belt and One Road Initiative, China has launched the Global Development and Global Security Initiative, which is open to any country. China is also creating global mechanisms such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank. China has offered assistance to many countries, especially in the years of the pandemic. China founded the Silk Road of Health and the Digital Silk Road, all projects oriented toward positive and equitable globalization. The developing countries willingly act as partners.”



China's prosperity was built on a global division of functions: China has become a global factory, while Europe and the States have become consumers, a source of capital and technology. But the fundamental instrument of geopolitics is not partnership, but war. As soon as China became the owner of the planet's first economy, the traditional hegemons - the U.S. and the EU turned against it. And now NATO declares China a strategic threat.



