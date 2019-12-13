Why was Sputnik V demonized in the West?

When the conflict startedin Ukraine, it became noticeable how the Western media began to act according to the strategy tested during the pandemic and began to adhere to an anti-Russian agenda. Now "Russian propaganda" and "disinformation" have become one of the main bogeymen in the West. And how was this strategy used before?

Remember when the Sputnik V vaccine first appeared, it was instantly made a pariah in the Western media? The information campaign to discredit the Russian development in Europe was launched by the UK . Then the wave was spread by the BBC, Reuters, Internews, and controlled NGOs. The level of demonization of this vaccine was simply off the scale.

Alexander Nosovich, political scientist, editor-in-chief of RuBaltic.Ru:

“Russia was the first country in the world to invent and launch a vaccine against the coronavirus. And the West regarded it as a strong reputational blow, as an attempt to dislodge them from the leading positions. This largely explains the information war that was unleashed around Sputnik V. And, finally, we should not forget that all these issues of global competition eventually turn into a money issue.”