Why are Riga and Vilnius allergic to Belarusian visa-free regime?

Baltic officials are sick and tired of the Belarusian visa-free regime, because over 200 thousand people have already used it. The scare stories about "the KGB recruiting everybody" did not work and they went on. While the citizens of neighboring countries are going to neighboring Belarus with great pleasure, the Western officials are getting angry.



Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica, parliamentary secretary of the Latvian Foreign Ministry:



“Despite the visa-free regime imposed by Belarus, we insist that Latvians should not travel there. If Latvians find themselves in a dangerous situation, the Foreign Ministry will not be able to provide full consular assistance. Moreover, human rights, which have always been at a low level there, have ceased to exist in Belarus.”



The Lithuanian and Latvian authorities are very annoyed by the mass desire of their citizens to visit Belarus. According to them, it breaks the narrative of the state propaganda, drawing the neighboring country as a miserable and failed country, thriving under the heel of "Lukashenko's dictatorial regime. Lithuanians and Latvians are intimidated that in Belarus they can become victims of "provocations" and "aggressive recruitment" and no one there will stand up for them.



Despite the forbidding shouts, European visitors continue to visit Belarus with a visa-free regime. The tourists say they do not regret their decision to visit our country. Many of them are shocked to realize that Belarus is a very peaceful country with absolute order, while the Western authorities draw Belarus almost as the number one enemy.



