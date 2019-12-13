Recently, Western "preachers of justice" have been increasingly violating civil and political rights, as well as articles of international treaties. At the same time, the West manages to instruct "undemocratic" Russian-speaking countries.

One of such "preachers" is Lithuania. There now destroy monuments, which in any way relate to Russian-speaking culture and history, build an iron curtain on the borders, the country itself draws and demonizes enemies in the face of Russia and Belarus.

By these actions, Lithuania deprives its citizens of access to objective information representing different points of view, restricts the freedom of assembly on issues that do not coincide with the official position of the authorities, restricts the freedom of movement of citizens of Belarus and Russia solely on the basis of citizenship.

The Lithuanian parliament approved a controversial new law allowing volunteers from all over Europe to join the country's national border forces and authorizing them to use violence against asylum seekers and migrants crossing the border from Belarus.

Discrimination and incitement to hatred are not fought against in the state, but on the contrary it is actively encouraged.