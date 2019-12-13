3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Why is Zelensky afraid of New Year?
Americans continue to discuss Zelensky's visit to Washington. The New York Times noted that the president of Ukraine is afraid of the coming of 2023. Zelensky's speech in Washington was carefully orchestrated and designed to demonstrate "Ukraine's indestructibility." However, the United States is concerned that the Ukrainian conflict could last for several years and that they will have to bear the main costs. The authorities of the Kiev regime themselves do not believe in their victory over Moscow and the loyalty of the soldiers next year. "Between the lines of Zelensky's speech in the U.S. there were clear hints of his worries about the coming year. The Ukrainian president certainly knows that his country's remarkable resilience in the first year of the conflict could be threatened in the second one," the publication writes.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All