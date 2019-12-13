Americans continue to discuss Zelensky's visit to Washington. The New York Times noted that the president of Ukraine is afraid of the coming of 2023. Zelensky's speech in Washington was carefully orchestrated and designed to demonstrate "Ukraine's indestructibility." However, the United States is concerned that the Ukrainian conflict could last for several years and that they will have to bear the main costs. The authorities of the Kiev regime themselves do not believe in their victory over Moscow and the loyalty of the soldiers next year. "Between the lines of Zelensky's speech in the U.S. there were clear hints of his worries about the coming year. The Ukrainian president certainly knows that his country's remarkable resilience in the first year of the conflict could be threatened in the second one," the publication writes.