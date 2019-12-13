3.42 RUB
Admirers of Third Reich march in Riga, protester with anti-fascist slogan detained
Jelgava City Council deputy Andrei Pagor was detained by police during a march in honor of SS legionnaires in Riga, because he was protesting and made an anti-fascist slogan. The politician reminded of the crime of volunteers, who supported Hitler - the division of SS legionnaires killed 160 Latvians near the settlement of Zleki in Kurzeme. The deputy was taken away by police.
And the admirers of the memory of collaborators continued the procession to the monument of Freedom for laying flowers. National Association politicians joined the column. Since last February, the Ukrainian flag has been an obligatory attribute of this celebration.
Although no other requests for the organization of events have been received today, the Latvian State Security reported the risk of "demonstrative, provocative or illegal actions on the part of pro-Kremlin-minded individuals". Therefore, additional police squads were pulled into the center of Riga and people were urged to inform the responsible services.
