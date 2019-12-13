Admirers of Third Reich march in Riga, protester with anti-fascist slogan detained

Jelgava City Council deputy Andrei Pagor was detained by police during a march in honor of SS legionnaires in Riga, because he was protesting and made an anti-fascist slogan. The politician reminded of the crime of volunteers, who supported Hitler - the division of SS legionnaires killed 160 Latvians near the settlement of Zleki in Kurzeme. The deputy was taken away by police.

And the admirers of the memory of collaborators continued the procession to the monument of Freedom for laying flowers. National Association politicians joined the column. Since last February, the Ukrainian flag has been an obligatory attribute of this celebration.