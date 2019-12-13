3.42 RUB
Highest number of mass murders recorded in US under Biden's leadership
The issues of armed violence are becoming increasingly acute in the US. For three years under the leadership of Biden in the country there was the largest number of massacres.
Anti-records are updated annually. In 2023, at least 650 cases of mass shootings are recorded in the United States. The bloody statistics of the States do not end there: more than 18,500 people died this year from firearms. More than 35,700 were injured.
At the same time, the American authorities claim every year that they are supposedly fighting an "epidemic of armed violence".
