At risk of falling as state: UK does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine
The UK will be forced to send troops to Ukraine following France, if Paris goes to such measures. This was stated by retired British Colonel Glen Grant in a conversation with the Daily Express. According to Grant, at the moment London is losing its position on the world stage, as it is unable to produce a sufficient amount of military equipment. And if it refuses to send soldiers to Ukraine, it will "fall as a state" along with France.
In turn, the Washington Post paints a gloomy outlook for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They are conditioned both by the successes of the Russian army and the freezing of financial aid in the US Congress. After an unsuccessful attempt to conduct a counteroffensive in 2023, Kiev's military prospects have become bleak, the American observers say.
Ukraine has lost many fighters, the morale of the AFU is falling, and American money cannot solve this problem, the media noted.
