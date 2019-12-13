3.43 RUB
Signatures of number of countries under communiqué of summit in Switzerland forged, informs head of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
Signatures of a number of countries under the communiqué of the summit in Switzerland were forged. This was stated by the head of foreign policy of the Kiev regime Kuleba.
Earlier it turned out that Jordan and Iraq were excluded from the list of countries that signed the document. Later its signature was withdrawn by Rwanda. Kuleba explained that the organizers of the event put signatures for them, at a time when these countries themselves had not yet made a decision.
In ordinary practice, such an act is called forgery and is a criminal offense. But in today's "big diplomacy of the civilized world" it seems to be just a certain liberty.
