3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Before it's too late: Hungary urges Ukraine to peace talks
Hungary's foreign minister has once again called on Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table in order to immediately end the conflict. Official Budapest points out that every day of delay leads to the fact that the possible terms of reconciliation are getting worse and worse: diplomacy has almost no ways left to freeze the confrontation.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All