EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Before it's too late: Hungary urges Ukraine to peace talks

Hungary's foreign minister has once again called on Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table in order to immediately end the conflict. Official Budapest points out that every day of delay leads to the fact that the possible terms of reconciliation are getting worse and worse: diplomacy has almost no ways left to freeze the confrontation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All