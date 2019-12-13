Assassination attempt on Trump: what is known today and what experts are talking about

If this attempt had not happened, it should have been invented. It sounds cynical, but taking into account the national electoral characteristics of the United States, it is just right.

Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania almost ended in tragedy when the leading Republican presidential candidate was shot at. What is known today and what experts are talking about.

“Assassinating presidents in the United States is a national sport” is the prophetic statement of the ninth American leader. Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, Kennedy did not die a natural death. The perpetrators of the assassination attempts were often united by one thing - the desire to change the country's policies, which led to the crisis. Although historians insist that most assassinations and murders were politically motivated, the legal manual of the US Department of Justice states that the vast majority of criminals were insane. Isn't this the patronage of those invisible customers - competitors and interests?

In the case of Donald Trump, there is no need to talk about such things. The politician did not please many people - at least with the desire to shut down the military-industrial complex machine and deprive them of multi-billion-dollar benefits from the conflict in Ukraine. Europeans have already seen the consequences of such an anti-war policy.-

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

“The script is like a carbon copy. Political opponents are trying to silence Trump, and when they fail, they excite the public so much that some loser takes up arms.”

Newt Gingrich, former presidential candidate, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives:

“Trump has been vilified by Biden, the Democrats and the left wing more than any president since Abraham Lincoln. And the assassination attempt was a political act. This was a deliberate act.”

The assassination attempt on Trump, accompanied by very strange coincidences, became the point that divided the presidential race into “before” and “after.”

The current leader of the White House, a week before the assassination attempt, called on voters to “put Trump in the bull’s eye.” After the incident, he hastened to apologize for what he said

John Barrasso, US Senator:

“The Director of the Secret Service must go. The shooter was identified as suspicious an hour before the attack because he was seen carrying a rangefinder and a backpack. And then they simply lost sight of him.”

Why the Secret Service did not place guards on the roof of the building from which the shooting took place, the head of the department explains - the danger for agents as “the roof is sloping.”

As a result of the assassination attempt in the city of Butler, one of the spectators was killed and three, including Trump, were injured. 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by oncoming fire. His bullet miraculously missed the ex-president, piercing only his ear. Fate has its own ironic jokes - Trump was saved by migrants. If he had not looked towards the screen where statistics on illegal refugees were broadcast, had he not turned his head a few centimeters, the bullet would have definitely hit the target.

Kline Preston, international lawyer:

“The country would be in a very dangerous position because we are now extremely divided. And if a hugely supported presidential candidate like Donald Trump had been assassinated, I think it would have ended in bloodshed and civil unrest.”

This did not happen. The assassination attempt was the best possible PR move for Trump. The already high ratings soared even higher.

The richest man in the United States sided with the politician. Elon Musk is ready to allocate 45 million a month to Trump's presidential campaign. The businessman admitted that two attempts had been made on his life over the past 8 months. Musk has probably decided to accept the presidential candidate's offer to become a White House adviser? JD Vance has already become a new figure in the political race. Donald Trump nominated him for vice president. Vance's position on the Ukrainian conflict is tougher than Trump's.

JD Vance, US Vice Presidential Candidate:

“We've now spent $200 billion. What is the goal? What are we trying to achieve? Is there a risk of nuclear war escalation? There are just a lot of foreign policy buffoons here in Washington. And President Trump promised to go there - to negotiate with the Russians and Ukrainians and quickly bring the issue to an end so that America can focus on the real issue, which is China.”

Republican Trump has every chance of becoming the 47th president. The politician is inclined to fulfill his election promises, even if not always in full, as follows from the experience of 2017. The promises of the current election campaign are even more ambitious.

Donald Trump, US presidential candidate:

“China circles Taiwan and Russian warships, and nuclear submarines operate 60 miles off the coast of Cuba. Do you know about this? The press refuses to write about this.”