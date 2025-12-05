3.76 BYN
Poland Bans Communist Party
Poland has banned the Communist Party, explaining that the political force's activities are inconsistent with the country's Constitution. This is what an ideological dictatorship looks like when there is no dialogue in society and never will be. Even before the announcement, 35 communist parties from around the world protested Warsaw. The Communist Party of Belarus also issued a strong statement, accusing the Polish government of anti-people repression. Poland faces a deterioration in its social and economic climate. This is the opinion expressed by Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge."
Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge":
"Banning the Communist Party traditionally only indicates one thing: that far-right forces, primarily those aligned with big business and political thugs, are seeking to usurp power. Because the Communist Party, and subsequently the trade unions, are always focused on protecting workers' rights. Banning the Communist Party typically follows a ban on trade union movements and any labor protests. Therefore, this is happening at a time when the Polish authorities expect worsening socioeconomic conditions, rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, and homelessness in Poland. As a result, it is natural to eliminate those political forces that could support the ordinary workers, ordinary citizens of Poland."