Poland has banned the Communist Party, explaining that the political force's activities are inconsistent with the country's Constitution. This is what an ideological dictatorship looks like when there is no dialogue in society and never will be. Even before the announcement, 35 communist parties from around the world protested Warsaw. The Communist Party of Belarus also issued a strong statement, accusing the Polish government of anti-people repression. Poland faces a deterioration in its social and economic climate. This is the opinion expressed by Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge."