Polish hospitality is giving way to a showy purge. According to local media, Warsaw sharply increased the number of deportations of foreign citizens in the first half of 2026.

5,640 people were forcibly expelled from the country, 28% more than in the same period of 2025, and already more than in whole 2022.

Surprisingly, the largest number of deportations is not Ukrainians, of whom Poles are quite tired, but Georgians and Colombians. Experts note that this increase in deportations is not due to the nationalism of the Polish authorities, but solely to the fact that security forces have finally begun to operate at full capacity.