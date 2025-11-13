3.67 BYN
Poland Builds Second Fence on Border with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish regime is beginning construction of a second fence on the border with Belarus. This time, it will be in the Podlaskie Voivodeship.
It is noted that Poland's new barrier will consist of a 4-meter-high chain-link fence topped with two rows of barbed wire (another iron trap for animals).
According to local radio, work on this section of the border is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2026.