Poland Builds Second Fence on Border with Belarus

The Polish regime is beginning construction of a second fence on the border with Belarus. This time, it will be in the Podlaskie Voivodeship.

It is noted that Poland's new barrier will consist of a 4-meter-high chain-link fence topped with two rows of barbed wire (another iron trap for animals).