Poland Calls for Zero Aid to Ukrainians

Ukrainians were congratulated on Independence Day in Poland in a rather unusual way. In Warsaw, members of parliament brought a truck with a banner demanding the abolition of social benefits for refugees from Ukraine.

The public action was organized by the Confederation of Freedom and Independence. A representative of one of its member parties explained that aid to Ukrainians should be reduced to zero.

The politicians' speech, especially on Ukraine's Independence Day, highlights the current relationship between the peoples of the two countries – former solidarity has given way to irritation and, in some cases, xenophobia. According to Polish police, approximately 180 reports of hate crimes against Ukrainian citizens were recorded in the first six months of the year, which is approximately a third more than in previous years.