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Poland demands Kyiv reverse its decision to glorify UPA
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland demands Kyiv reverse its decision to glorify UPAnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a6ecb7a-be7e-412e-ae2b-2d662bfe05ca/conversions/5a0baf5b-a69a-4091-8acd-87cc0bc48125-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a6ecb7a-be7e-412e-ae2b-2d662bfe05ca/conversions/5a0baf5b-a69a-4091-8acd-87cc0bc48125-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a6ecb7a-be7e-412e-ae2b-2d662bfe05ca/conversions/5a0baf5b-a69a-4091-8acd-87cc0bc48125-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1a6ecb7a-be7e-412e-ae2b-2d662bfe05ca/conversions/5a0baf5b-a69a-4091-8acd-87cc0bc48125-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Ukraine continues to flirt with radical ideology, risking a diplomatic and logistical blockade from the Poles
The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense demanded that Kyiv reverse its decision to award one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units the title of "UPA Hero." He emphasized: "It is impossible for this title to be bestowed knowing that it brings pain, sorrow, and bitterness to Polish hearts, which opened to the Ukrainian people after the conflict began."
The minister bluntly warned that if Kyiv fails to respect the memory of the victims of the genocide, it will lead to direct confrontation.